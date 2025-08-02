The Scottish Way To Make Oatmeal 10x Better

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are plenty of mistakes you can make when whipping up a bowl of oatmeal, but one of the biggest ones may be not making it Scottish-style. According to Marissa Stevens, recipe developer and founder of Pinch and Swirl, the Scots are onto something when it comes to oatmeal, and you can easily replicate their way of making it in your kitchen with a few tweaks. The first step is choosing the right oats.

"Scottish oatmeal is stone-ground, which gives it a finer texture — like a halfway point between steel-cut and flour," Stevens told Food Republic in an exclusive interview. "When you cook it, it turns into something creamy and thick but still hearty. The flavor leans nutty and almost earthy, with a little more depth than what you get from rolled oats."

If you're accustomed to shelves filled with the typical rolled and quick oats at your grocery store, fear not — you can, indeed, find Scottish oats stateside. Brands like Bob's Red Mill and Hamlyn's produce the stone-ground oatmeal, and if you can't find it in a local market, you can snag it online via Amazon.

Once you've procured your oaty goodness and you're ready to dive into prepping it, Stevens recommended soaking it for about 10 to 15 minutes before cooking to make it extra creamy — though it's not necessary if you're short on time. You can also build complex flavor by toasting the oats if you have a few extra minutes. Just place them in a pan on their own and gently heat and stir for a few minutes.