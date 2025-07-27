'Is A Hot Dog A Sandwich?' - Here's What Reddit Really Thinks

Celebrity cook Rachael Ray thinks hot dogs belong on salads, and Ina Garten has grilled up frankfurters for breakfast — both of them challenging the mighty meat's traditional role. But the age-old question isn't whether wieners can (or should) be transformed into a morning meal or take on a different form outside their classic presentation in a perfectly portable bun. It's whether or not the tubular meat flanked by bread qualifies as a sandwich. As with so many of the important questions of our time, social media users took to Reddit for a lengthy discussion regarding the proper categorization of the cookout classic.

One Redditor posited that, according to Merriam-Webster's definition of a sandwich — "two or more slices of bread or a split roll having a filling in between" — a hot dog in a bun would indeed qualify. From there, debate ensued, with a few Redditors agreeing, while others challenged the idea with varying levels of vehemence. Some provided simple anecdotal evidence to support their side, while others took a scientific approach.

Many users leaned into linguistics and expectations to support their argument. "The only thing that defines it is how it's used by the majority of people who speak the language," one user wrote. "For the vast majority of people, they would not expect a hot dog when told they were getting a sandwich" — an opinion echoed by a large number of other commenters.