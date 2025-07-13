Stick Of Butter Rice Is So Flavorful And Only Requires 3 Ingredients

If you've been looking to up your side dish game, simple "stick of butter" rice may be one of the easiest ways to do it. With only three ingredients from your pantry or fridge, and just a couple of minutes of prep time, you can have a savory, flavorful side whipped up and ready to bake.

The first two ingredients you need are clear, since they're in the name: rice and butter. The third is a can of beef consommé (make sure not to confuse it with broth). Once you have these handy, place the rice and the consommé in a baking dish and thin it out with a little water. Then arrange pats of the entire stick of butter over the top and — voilà — your prep work is done and the dish is ready to cook in the oven.

There are a variety of types of rice you can use, but long-grain white rice or brown rice work well. Just make sure to pay attention to the directions on the labels, since each one may have different cooking times. Be sure to use a high-quality butter brand and choose one that's unsalted — the consommé will likely add plenty of salinity. If not, you can always add a little extra after cooking.