Give Tuna Salad A Creamier Texture With Just One Ingredient

Tuna salad, whether on a plate or in a sandwich, is a convenient, delicious, and even economical option for lunch. But even the most avid tuna lovers must admit that eating the same old thing day can get a little tiresome after a while. Sure, you can mix it up with a little red onion or celery chopped in, but to completely change the texture and flavor of tuna salad, why not replace some of the mayonnaise with a little bit of avocado? To get the scoop, Food Republic asked Marissa Stevens, recipe developer and food blogger at Pinch and Swirl.

"Avocado makes tuna salad creamier and silkier, with a mellow richness that plays well against briny or sharp ingredients," Stevens told us, suggesting a switch of half the mayo you'd ordinarily use in making tuna salad to mashed avocado. "You get a fresher feel without losing that satisfying texture."

Better still, avocado can also boost the nutritional value of tuna salad. Avocados are nutrient-dense, providing nearly 20 vitamins, minerals, and plant nutrients per serving (about one-third of a medium avocado). The fruit is a good source of dietary fiber and contains 6 grams of heart-healthy monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fat. A tablespoon of traditional mayonnaise, on the other hand, contains almost twice as much total fat and 1.5 grams of saturated fat –- one of the fats the Dietary Guidelines for Americans suggests you limit.