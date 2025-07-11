Don't Order The Salad On Vacation: Why The CDC Says Eating Raw Fruits And Veggies Abroad Is A Bad Idea

Trying different foods abroad is one of the best parts of a trip. Experiencing the nuances of any given culture's cuisine via taste is an unrivaled feeling. However, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has recommended against eating raw fruits and vegetables when traveling, as there is a higher risk of contamination with human or animal waste, which can cause food poisoning.

The whole point of salad is to try veggies in their purest form (often with a complementary dressing), but its rawness is what makes it more dangerous than cooked food. Typically, the harmful bacteria found on vegetables do not survive the cooking process. But the only way to reduce contamination in salads is to rinse them with water, and sometimes that's not enough to avoid certain kinds of food poisoning like listeria or shigella.

To be fair, it's not like food poisoning can only happen abroad. There are plenty of mistakes one can make when meal prepping at home that can result in food poisoning. That being said, it's harder to control the food preparation when you are traveling. That's why the CDC also suggests staying away from bushmeat, fresh salsas or pico de gallos, tap water, and unpasteurized (or raw) milk, as these are not safe to drink and can carry harmful pathogens.