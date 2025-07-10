Wait, Were Cookie Monster's Cookies Actually Real?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The chocolate chip cookie — a tiny morsel so relatable that even Google used it to train AI – is a staple so loved that every permutation and addition is welcome, from chewy pumpkin chocolate chip cookies to extra-crispy potato chips on top. And it's the favorite food of one of America's beloved creatures — Cookie Monster.

Cookie — who evolved from a voracious monster called the Wheel Stealer that Jim Henson created for General Mills' Wheels, Crowns, and Flutes snacks – is famous for his ferocious appetite for cookies, smashing them into smithereens as he swallows them. Throughout the ages, many have asked: What exactly is Cookie Monster eating? Are those chocolate chip cookies even edible? It turns out the answer is, mostly, yes ... but you might not want to chow down like Cookie does.

Since the 2000s, Lara Maclean (a puppet wrangler) has been baking about two dozen of her creations for each episode of "Sesame Street." Her recipe? "Pancake mix, puffed rice, Grape-Nuts[,] and instant coffee, with water in the mixture. The chocolate chips are made using hot glue sticks — essentially colored gobs of glue" (per The New York Times).

Maclean described them as "kind of like a dog treat." They need to be fragile enough to shatter in the monster's mouth, but not so breakable that they'll dismantle before that comedic moment. David Rudman, who has played Cookie Monster for over two decades now, said, "... if he eats a cookie and it explodes into a hundred crumbs, that's where the comedy comes from" (via The New York Times).