Giada De Laurentiis is an award-winning, iconic Italian-American chef and TV personality. When she has advice, we listen. And just like De Laurentiis' tip to use ice for a better pizza crust, she's going outside the box and recommending Pomodorino Di Corbara by i Sapori di Corbara as her favorite canned tomatoes (via Facebook). Like the very popular San Marzano tomatoes, Corbara tomatoes (a.k.a Corbarino tomatoes) are grown near Mount Vesuvius. It is said that the volcanic soil in this area ends up producing very sweet tomatoes that contain low acidity. The result is tomatoes with a unique depth of flavor, making them perfect for pizza, pasta, and all types of sauces.

These tomatoes are all grown in the small hilly south-western Italian village of Corbara. About five miles south of the town of San Marzano, Corbara produces small oblong-shaped cherry tomatoes. The company that produces Giada's favorite canned tomatoes prides itself on using traditional farming techniques, like growing the tomatoes on wooden stakes and letting them only get watered by rainfall. This means that the tomatoes are sitting in the southern Italian sun, developing concentrated sugar.