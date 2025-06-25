Giada De Laurentiis' Favorite Canned Tomatoes Put San Marzano To Shame
Giada De Laurentiis is an award-winning, iconic Italian-American chef and TV personality. When she has advice, we listen. And just like De Laurentiis' tip to use ice for a better pizza crust, she's going outside the box and recommending Pomodorino Di Corbara by i Sapori di Corbara as her favorite canned tomatoes (via Facebook). Like the very popular San Marzano tomatoes, Corbara tomatoes (a.k.a Corbarino tomatoes) are grown near Mount Vesuvius. It is said that the volcanic soil in this area ends up producing very sweet tomatoes that contain low acidity. The result is tomatoes with a unique depth of flavor, making them perfect for pizza, pasta, and all types of sauces.
These tomatoes are all grown in the small hilly south-western Italian village of Corbara. About five miles south of the town of San Marzano, Corbara produces small oblong-shaped cherry tomatoes. The company that produces Giada's favorite canned tomatoes prides itself on using traditional farming techniques, like growing the tomatoes on wooden stakes and letting them only get watered by rainfall. This means that the tomatoes are sitting in the southern Italian sun, developing concentrated sugar.
How to use Corbara tomatoes
Unlike Giada De Laurentiis' tip for out-of-season tomatoes, canned Corbara tomatoes are harvested and canned at their peak flavor, so there's no need to roast or do too much ahead of time. Of course, the absolute best way to enjoy these tomatoes is raw with some olive oil and a sprinkle of salt, but the canned version is also delicious when prepared. Some like using canned Corbara tomatoes for a bruschetta or pizza topping to let their natural flavor shine. Very sweet tomatoes like these are great for making pasta sauce, but Cobara tomatoes don't need to be slow-roasted or cooked for a long time, thanks to their low acidity. A quick light simmer with some seasoning is just enough.
Another popular coupling is to pair these tomatoes with seafood since the sweetness complements the salinity of fish. Although De Laurentiis loves to stock her fridge with fresh ingredients, she also emphasizes the need for highly quality canned ones like the ones made by I Sapori Di Corbara. She isn't all talk either — even her own brand, Giadzy, sells Corbarino tomatoes.