The Hotel Chain That Welcomes Guests With Chocolate Chip Cookies

The DoubleTree hotel brand offers guests an upscale and full-service experience. Since 1986, it's also given its guests a signature treat -– chocolate chip cookies. What started as part of the hotel's turndown service shifted to a welcome gift in 1995, and it's been a non-stop hit. In over three decades, the company says that they have handed out 483 million cookies.

The Hilton Group has made the recipe available for the public, and it's even released three cookbooks featuring dozens of recipes from around the world that incorporate this iconic cookie. While it may seem risky to share a signature recipe, the group has already accomplished strong brand loyalty thanks to these treats, so something to recreate at home might actually serve as a great reminder of people's stays at the hotels.

The original recipe includes nuts, oats, and, naturally, a heaping amount of chocolate chips, but those with allergies can now partake in the fun. In 2023, DoubleTree introduced the allergy-friendly version of the cookie, right in time for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day (August 4th, if you want to mark your calendars). This version is vegan, without gluten, and is free of the top nine food allergies that people face. The hotel gives out around 19 million cookies a year, so an allergy-free option is likely a welcome addition to many guests.