The Hotel Chain That Welcomes Guests With Chocolate Chip Cookies
The DoubleTree hotel brand offers guests an upscale and full-service experience. Since 1986, it's also given its guests a signature treat -– chocolate chip cookies. What started as part of the hotel's turndown service shifted to a welcome gift in 1995, and it's been a non-stop hit. In over three decades, the company says that they have handed out 483 million cookies.
The Hilton Group has made the recipe available for the public, and it's even released three cookbooks featuring dozens of recipes from around the world that incorporate this iconic cookie. While it may seem risky to share a signature recipe, the group has already accomplished strong brand loyalty thanks to these treats, so something to recreate at home might actually serve as a great reminder of people's stays at the hotels.
The original recipe includes nuts, oats, and, naturally, a heaping amount of chocolate chips, but those with allergies can now partake in the fun. In 2023, DoubleTree introduced the allergy-friendly version of the cookie, right in time for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day (August 4th, if you want to mark your calendars). This version is vegan, without gluten, and is free of the top nine food allergies that people face. The hotel gives out around 19 million cookies a year, so an allergy-free option is likely a welcome addition to many guests.
The DoubleTree cookie legacy
For a dessert as simple as a chocolate chip cookie, the DoubleTree treat has made quite a name for itself. It became the first baked good to be baked in space in 2019, thanks to advancements in commercial space technology. The recipe itself remained the same, but a space-suitable oven was developed to enjoy the cookie fresh, making it a new favorite for astronauts alongside other comfort foods like bacon. Since its return to Earth in 2020, one of these cookies has been put on display at the Smithsonian.
In the company's most recent cookbook, the Hilton Group collected recipes from DoubleTree hotels around the world that use the iconic cookie in unique and creative ways. This allows people at home to get a taste of the chain's culinary expertise — plus, who doesn't want to find more ways to work cookies into their meals and drinks?
The hotel group has made a name for itself in its efforts to reduce food waste across its 680 locations, so finding inventive ways to use cookies fits right into that particular skillset. It's worth noting that the official recipe is only the non-allergy-friendly version, so if you're looking to create a vegan version at home, here are some tips for replacing butter without compromising on flavor and texture. Want to go celiac-friendly? There's an extra step you need to take for gluten-free cookies: resting at room temperature.