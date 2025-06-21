How To Clean And Cut Collard Greens For Delicious Southern Cooking

Collard greens are a thick, leafy green vegetable that has become a staple of Southern cooking. People have been eating collard greens since prehistoric times, but it was enslaved people from Africa who solidified the greens' place in Southern cuisine. There are plenty of ways to cook collard greens to avoid their bitter taste, but a lot can be done before anything touches a stove. That's why we spoke with former chef and kitchenware brand founder at Fifth Fork, Kimberly Lock, to learn the best way to clean and prep these greens to transform them into the delicious home-cooked dish we all know and love.

One way to guarantee a tasty meal is to make sure you're cleaning your collard greens properly. The stems of these leaves are inedible and can be grown and harvested throughout the year. Lock's advice for cleaning starts with a big sink full of cold water. "I put my whole cut leaves, still attached to the stems, into the water and gently agitate with my hands," she states. Similar to how kale has a bitter taste that can be softened, "agitating" the collard greens helps remove some of the harshness inherent in the leafy goodness. But the dunk in water isn't just about affecting taste. It "prevents any bruising while rinsing away any dirt, dust, or potential [travelers] brought in from the garden," says Lock.