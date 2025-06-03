Here's The Right Way To Store Fresh Lychee
Lychee is the fruit you can bet on for being juicy, tangy, and a pretty high ranker in the hierarchy of summer fruits. With bright red skin, lychees are dripping with subtle sweetness and flavors that taste like a blend of watermelon, pear, and strawberries. Lychee love is so strong that it has been incorporated into sweet bakes like lychee-flavored cakes as well as in frozen margaritas (more specifically, those made with lychee and tequila for the sweet-toothed sippers). Enjoying deliciously fresh lychee truly comes down to how you store them, though. If you're wondering how to preserve this sweet fruit, the answer is to keep them in the refrigerator.
Keeping lychee chilled is the most effective way to ensure that your fruit lasts longer. It's important to retain freshness because incorrect storage invites mold growth, excessive dryness, and premature spoilage. It is also helpful in keeping harmful bacteria at bay. While most people find it hard to resist eating just one handful (or two or three) of this fruit, sometimes having a large amount of lychees lying out isn't the wisest option. Failing to keep your leftover lychees in the refrigerator could force you to toss out spoiled lychees — which would be nothing short of a tragedy.
Helpful tips for storing lychees
To store them properly, keep your lychees in a container or a plastic bag that allows ventilation. Whole lychees can be stored in the refrigerator for about one to two weeks at a temperature of 32 to 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Note that lychees typically turn brown once they are exposed to drier and cooler air conditions. Covering them is key to helping them maintain their vibrant color. As an additional tip, adding a clean paper towel or cloth to the container is the best way to soak up extra moisture. Equally, pierce the plastic bag full of lychees to prevent moisture build-up. It's also a great idea to resist giving your lychees a good rinse once you bring them home and instead, wait to rinse them when it's time to eat. This helps keep excess moisture from ruining your lychee selection.
To be sure that you get the most out of your lychees, the first step is knowing how to choose the best ones. Avoiding damaged lychees is a non-negotiable for preventing the entire bunch from going bad quickly. Since lychee skins are delicate, minimizing the amount of handling can reduce the chances of damage and spoilage. It is also worth noting that getting your pick of seasonal lychees is equally useful. While eating this unique fruit year-round seems like the dopamine boost you can't beat, knowing the best time to buy and eat tropical fruit is a major factor in ensuring freshness and ideal flavor.