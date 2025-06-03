Here's The Right Way To Store Fresh Lychee

Lychee is the fruit you can bet on for being juicy, tangy, and a pretty high ranker in the hierarchy of summer fruits. With bright red skin, lychees are dripping with subtle sweetness and flavors that taste like a blend of watermelon, pear, and strawberries. Lychee love is so strong that it has been incorporated into sweet bakes like lychee-flavored cakes as well as in frozen margaritas (more specifically, those made with lychee and tequila for the sweet-toothed sippers). Enjoying deliciously fresh lychee truly comes down to how you store them, though. If you're wondering how to preserve this sweet fruit, the answer is to keep them in the refrigerator.

Keeping lychee chilled is the most effective way to ensure that your fruit lasts longer. It's important to retain freshness because incorrect storage invites mold growth, excessive dryness, and premature spoilage. It is also helpful in keeping harmful bacteria at bay. While most people find it hard to resist eating just one handful (or two or three) of this fruit, sometimes having a large amount of lychees lying out isn't the wisest option. Failing to keep your leftover lychees in the refrigerator could force you to toss out spoiled lychees — which would be nothing short of a tragedy.