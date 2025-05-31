Here's How To Know How Many Slices You'll Get From A Bundt Cake
Bundt cakes, like this orange walnut Bundt Cake, are a stunning and delicious dessert choice for any occasion. However, if you're serving a crowd, you might wonder just how many slices you can expect from one cake. Unlike traditional round or sheet cakes, Bundt cakes have a unique ring shape, making slicing them a slightly different challenge. A standard Bundt cake pan will generally give you about 12 to 16 slices, depending on how thick or thin you want your cake portion to be.
The size of the Bundt pan plays a key role in determining the number of servings. Most standard Bundt pans hold about 10 to 12 cups of batter, producing a cake that can comfortably serve a dozen or more people. If you're aiming for generous portions, you'll likely get around 12 slices, while thinner, party-sized portions will mean you get 16. Some larger Bundt pans, typically 14-cup capacity or more, can yield even more slices, making them ideal for bigger gatherings. (If you're hosting such a party, this chocolate caramel pecan Bundt cake will get your guests talking.) So, make sure you know how large your Bundt pan is — this will let you know how many slices you can expect to get from the cake.
How to evenly slice a Bundt cake
Of course, the first thing to ensure is that you can remove your cake from the Bundt pan without breaking it. If it doesn't come right out, you can use this water trick to get the cake out of the Bundt pan.
To ensure you cut even slices, a good method is to first cut the cake in half and then divide each half into equal sections. Make sure you are using a serrated knife to prevent the cake from crumbling and preserve its integrity. Before cutting, it's also best practice to first dip the knife in warm water to ensure it makes a smooth cut. You can also chill the cake before slicing it — this help you create a neater, cleaner, and more defined portion. If you are hosting and are serving multiple cakes, this method can also ensure you get neat, thin slices so everyone can enjoy a variety of sweet treats.
So, whether you're hosting a big party and event or simply baking for the pleasure of it, a homemade Bundt cake is the perfect choice. Knowing the amount of slices you'll get from each standard cake ensures that everyone can have a piece, and it's always good practice to consider the pan size and take the guesswork out of cutting by having a very strategic method. After all, everyone deserves to have a piece of this beautifully shaped cake.