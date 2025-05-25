Make Your Rice More Flavorful With One Quick And Easy Step

Growing up in an Asian household, rice wasn't just a side dish — it was the foundation of almost every meal. Whether served alongside stir-fries, curries, or soups, a steaming bowl of rice was always present at the table. But making rice wasn't just about getting it cooked; it was about making it taste as good as possible. One of the best-kept secrets? Toasting the rice before adding liquid. It is a simple step that takes rice from ordinary to incredibly flavorful without requiring a lot of effort.

The method is easy: Get your favorite oil or butter and heat a small amount in a pot over medium heat. Make sure you rinse your rice to ensure most of the starch comes out and drain it in a sieve. Once the fat is warm, add your dry, uncooked rice. Cook the grains like you would a spice that you want to bloom. Stir continuously for a few minutes until the grains of rice turn a bit golden and give off a nutty and warm aroma. Toasting provides the rice with a better texture and, of course, better flavor. Once you reach this stage, add liquid and cook the rice as you would normally. This process takes a few minutes, but it's worth every second — and it also happens to be part of Alton Brown's secret for fluffier stovetop rice.