Make Your Rice More Flavorful With One Quick And Easy Step
Growing up in an Asian household, rice wasn't just a side dish — it was the foundation of almost every meal. Whether served alongside stir-fries, curries, or soups, a steaming bowl of rice was always present at the table. But making rice wasn't just about getting it cooked; it was about making it taste as good as possible. One of the best-kept secrets? Toasting the rice before adding liquid. It is a simple step that takes rice from ordinary to incredibly flavorful without requiring a lot of effort.
The method is easy: Get your favorite oil or butter and heat a small amount in a pot over medium heat. Make sure you rinse your rice to ensure most of the starch comes out and drain it in a sieve. Once the fat is warm, add your dry, uncooked rice. Cook the grains like you would a spice that you want to bloom. Stir continuously for a few minutes until the grains of rice turn a bit golden and give off a nutty and warm aroma. Toasting provides the rice with a better texture and, of course, better flavor. Once you reach this stage, add liquid and cook the rice as you would normally. This process takes a few minutes, but it's worth every second — and it also happens to be part of Alton Brown's secret for fluffier stovetop rice.
Boost the flavor of toasted rice
From switching out the water for another liquid to adding aromatics, small techniques make a big difference when it comes to the taste of your finished rice. Saute some onions, garlic, shallots, or green onions in butter or oil before adding the rice, or throw some spices into the mix while toasting. Paprika and turmeric are great choices, and even a few bay leaves will elevate basic rice. Make sure you don't burn them, though. Continuously stir the rice and spices to ensure that nothing gets too much direct heat.
Instead of water, you can use chicken, beef, or vegetable broth to add more flavor, and you can even opt for coconut milk. It is also really important to season bland rice with a good amount of salt. If you're wondering if you can use these tips on different kinds of rice, you absolutely can. The toasting method works for jasmine, basmati, brown, and white rices and many more. So, next time you cook some rice, make sure to take a few minutes to toast it first!