Top Chili With Coconut Cream For A More Complex Flavor

Using coconut cream isn't the only chili-elevating trick Dan Whalen has up his sleeve. There are a few other toppings he likes to use, too. "You could also do Greek yogurt[,] but you might want to mix in some salt, lime, and grated garlic," he told Food Republic. "I have also had success with whipped feta. A mayo-based sauce could be tasty too."

There are also plenty of mistakes you can make when it comes to chili, but not seasoning it properly is probably at the top of the list. After all, those cooling toppings are the perfect complement to the spices in the dish. Whelan had suggestions, too, for how to make sure your chili is chock-full of flavor. "I have trouble making the same thing twice," he said. "There will always be chili powder, cumin, and smoked paprika, but anything else might change. I like doing some chipotle powder and ancho powder, but using the whole dried chillies is much better[,] of course. I also like a pinch of something like allspice or cinnamon to give it a little interesting flavor that people can't put their finger on."

If you're like Whelan and enjoy getting crafty with your chili, there are a few other options, too. Try adding deeper flavor with cocoa powder or espresso, heat with fresh or dried peppers, or warmth with a splash of dark beer.