Top Chili With Coconut Cream For A More Complex Flavor
From regional styles to vegetarian versions, there are plenty of varieties of chili you can whip up, but they all share one thing in common — they're the perfect canvas for getting creative with toppings. And if you're looking for more adventurous ways to spruce up your chili, Dan Whalen, food blogger at The Food in my Beard and author of "Nachos for Dinner," has you covered with a tip that will level up any chili's complexity. "I have used whipped coconut cream on chili[,] and it is pretty good," Whalen said to Food Republic.
Coconut cream is often sweetened and whipped to craft a vegan alternative to traditional whipped cream to serve with desserts. However, if you whip it without adding sugar, you'll have a creamy, savory concoction that sports a hint of coconutty flavor. To make it, you can simply grab unsweetened coconut cream at the store, chill it, then use your electric mixer to beat it until soft peaks form. If you can't find the cream, though, don't despair — you can also use coconut milk. Just be sure to refrigerate it for a while. Then, scoop the creamy goodness off the top and follow the same method before using it to take your chili up a notch.
More ways to add extra flavor to chili
Using coconut cream isn't the only chili-elevating trick Dan Whalen has up his sleeve. There are a few other toppings he likes to use, too. "You could also do Greek yogurt[,] but you might want to mix in some salt, lime, and grated garlic," he told Food Republic. "I have also had success with whipped feta. A mayo-based sauce could be tasty too."
There are also plenty of mistakes you can make when it comes to chili, but not seasoning it properly is probably at the top of the list. After all, those cooling toppings are the perfect complement to the spices in the dish. Whelan had suggestions, too, for how to make sure your chili is chock-full of flavor. "I have trouble making the same thing twice," he said. "There will always be chili powder, cumin, and smoked paprika, but anything else might change. I like doing some chipotle powder and ancho powder, but using the whole dried chillies is much better[,] of course. I also like a pinch of something like allspice or cinnamon to give it a little interesting flavor that people can't put their finger on."
If you're like Whelan and enjoy getting crafty with your chili, there are a few other options, too. Try adding deeper flavor with cocoa powder or espresso, heat with fresh or dried peppers, or warmth with a splash of dark beer.