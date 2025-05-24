What Are Those Plastic-Wrapped Potatoes In The Grocery Store And How Do You Cook Them?

Plastic-wrapped potatoes allow you to just pop them in the microwave and conveniently get to cooking. The plastic allows for the steam to be trapped in, making for moist, soft skin on the potato — so if you're a fan of Alton Brown's hack for the crunchiest potato skin, you should skip the microwave. However, nuking your spud can be done faster than the standard 1-hour-long cook time the oven requires. Even an air fryer still takes up to 35 to 45 minutes.

Sure, it's a fast way to get your tater done, but microwaves also tend to cook things unevenly. In the case of zapped potatoes, you can use wet paper towels to allow for steam to retain moisture. The issue with that is the towel (and thus, the potato) can still dry out, which leads to a gluey texture. It seems like the only way to get your potato prepped quickly without it annihilating its texture is to use half power and stop the microwave every few minutes to rotate the potato, which can get tedious.

Critics of this method of food storage say the plastic wrap is wasteful and contributes to the high consumption of single-use plastic. And because plastic takes longer to disintegrate than more organic materials, individually wrapped potatoes may not be the best thing for our environment.

If you want to be conscious about your plastic use, or if your local grocery store does not sell potatoes like this, you can get similar results by rinsing a potato in water, puncturing multiple holes with a fork and then placing it in a microwave-safe dish and microwaving for 5 minutes and then flipping it over for an additional 3 minutes.