The State That Produces The Most Corn Isn't Nebraska Or Illinois

While corn is produced around the world, it is predominantly grown and harvested in the United States, with over 15.3 billion bushels of the fruit (yes, corn is a fruit — and also a vegetable, and also a grain) produced in 2023. Nebraska, Illinois, Iowa, and Minnesota are the top states, growing 54% of the country's total production. The leader, however, is Iowa, with over 2.5 billion bushels produced in that state alone in 2023-2024. The United States Department of Agriculture predicts that in 2025, Iowa is set to produce 2.58 billion bushels, a steady increase that still keeps it at the lead.

Iowa forms part of the heartland region, a group of Midwestern states that geographically sit in or near the center of the United States, and are also responsible for a huge percentage of the harvesting that feeds the American people. In Iowa's case, it is the nation's number one producer of not just corn, but eggs, pigs, ethanol, and biodiesel. The latter two might seem odd, but ethanol is a direct by-product of corn, and this natural fuel alternative has set the state up for sustainability success. Iowa runs over 40 corn ethanol plants, and these institutions are responsible for producing nearly 30% of the nation's ethanol. The Hawkeye State is home to a whopping 86,900 farms, the majority of which are owned by families. These multi-generational family farms are key to Iowa's agricultural and economic success.