The Common Timing Mistake You're Making When Frying Eggs

Whether you're making eggs for breakfast or using them to create a satisfying dinner, knowing all the tips and tricks of perfect eggs will set you up for success (this goes for both scrambled and fried eggs). While there are plenty of known methods to make the perfect scramble, we wanted to find how to get the best fried eggs each and every time. To do so, we spoke to Marissa Stevens, recipe developer and food blogger at Pinch and Swirl. The expert explained that one common mistake many people make is starting off with a cold pan.

"Cold pans don't give the egg any structure when it hits the surface," Stevens said. "The whites spread too far, and you don't get that clean edge or gentle set — it ends up loose and rubbery instead of tender." In addition to spreading, this can also cause eggs to stick to the bottom of your cooking surface. Instead of cracking your eggs into a cold pan, Stevens recommends one trick that can make all the difference. "You're better off preheating the pan, even for a minute or two, and doing a quick butter test before adding the egg." To perform the butter test, take a small pad of cold butter and add it to your warm pan. If it begins to melt right away, your pan has reached the ideal cooking temperature.