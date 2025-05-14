The Absolute Best Way To Cut Zucchini For Grilling
There's nothing like grilling season, whether you're scoring up crispy hot dogs or making juicy burgers. When it comes to some of your favorite veggies, however, the way you cut them makes all the difference. To learn more about the best way to slice zucchini for grilling season, Food Republic spoke to Scott Groth, chef and founder of I'd Rather Be A Chef.
For zucchini, Groth recommends slicing it lengthwise into about ¼-inch planks. "From a small zucchini, you will get between [three to four] slices. From a medium to large zucchini, between [four to six] planks. Keep the ones from the edges too — they will cook up perfectly on the grill with tons of flavor!" While you might first think about cutting zucchini into coins, Groth swears by his plank method — not only because flipping dozens of coins individually sounds like a nightmare, but because the size of planks is much more manageable. "[As] the zucchini cooks, you can use tongs to easily just grab one end of the plank and flop it over to cook the other side," he explains.
Another benefit of creating zucchini planks is how quickly they're done. When you quarter or halve a zucchini, you end up with a thick piece. As Groth explains, by cutting it into planks, the veggie "cooks more evenly" (and at a much faster rate).
More tips to making perfect grilled zucchini
Getting perfectly grilled zucchini takes more than just the right cutting technique — it's also important to make sure you're set up for success, and the last thing you want is a mushy result. To avoid this, liberally salt your sliced zucchini and let it sit for about 10 minutes to draw out water. "Then, blot off the excess moisture with a clean tea towel or paper towel. This is a great tip to reduce sogginess on the grill," Scott Groth recommended. Additionally, if you end up having to roast your zucchini in the oven, consider using a wire rack to help the veggies stay crispy by allowing air circulation.
For seasoning, Groth suggests a combination of salt, pepper, and balsamic vinegar. "The balsamic toasts up with a salty sweetness on the zucchini, taking it from good to great every time," he explained. If you don't want to use balsamic, olive oil is a suitable alternative. You can also consider other spices, like granulated garlic and onion.
Once you're grilling, you can try some techniques to create diamond-shaped grill marks on your zucchini. "[Just] lay the planks on the grill at about 45 degrees against the grill grates. After [two] minutes, rotate them 90 degrees. After [two] minutes, flip and repeat. You will have perfectly cooked zucchini with those amazing crosshatch grill marks," Groth suggested. Delicious.