The Absolute Best Way To Cut Zucchini For Grilling

There's nothing like grilling season, whether you're scoring up crispy hot dogs or making juicy burgers. When it comes to some of your favorite veggies, however, the way you cut them makes all the difference. To learn more about the best way to slice zucchini for grilling season, Food Republic spoke to Scott Groth, chef and founder of I'd Rather Be A Chef.

For zucchini, Groth recommends slicing it lengthwise into about ¼-inch planks. "From a small zucchini, you will get between [three to four] slices. From a medium to large zucchini, between [four to six] planks. Keep the ones from the edges too — they will cook up perfectly on the grill with tons of flavor!" While you might first think about cutting zucchini into coins, Groth swears by his plank method — not only because flipping dozens of coins individually sounds like a nightmare, but because the size of planks is much more manageable. "[As] the zucchini cooks, you can use tongs to easily just grab one end of the plank and flop it over to cook the other side," he explains.

Another benefit of creating zucchini planks is how quickly they're done. When you quarter or halve a zucchini, you end up with a thick piece. As Groth explains, by cutting it into planks, the veggie "cooks more evenly" (and at a much faster rate).