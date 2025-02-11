The Texas-Based Burger Chain Where You Can Only Order 2 Things
Having to choose from many tempting items on a fast food menu isn't a problem at one Texas-based burger chain that only offers two things to eat: a cheeseburger and fries. The co-founders of NADC Burger believe they've nailed both so well that there's no need to sell anything else. Lots of people seem to agree, as the number of the buzzy eatery's locations continue to grow.
The NADC (acronym for Not a Damn Chance) Burger is a smashburger-style cheeseburger consisting of two patties made from wagyu beef, American cheese, onions that are griddled under the burgers as they cook, a secret sauce, pickles, and what are called "slightly tamed" jalapeños. It's served on a well-toasted bun, so it won't get soggy from the meat's juices. You can add an extra patty to the $16 burger for $8. Wagyu is a Japanese cattle breed that produces meat with a lot of fat marbling, creating rich flavor and a tender and juicy texture. The menu notes NADC Burger uses "100% full-blooded" wagyu beef (meaning the cattle wasn't crossbred with other breeds) that's sourced from R-C Ranch near Houston.
The french fries are twice fried in wagyu beef tallow, one of the ways to cook with the rendered beef fat, joining the few other fast food chains that have beef tallow fries. They come with NADC's chipotle peppered ketchup for $5. The fries can be ordered Beast Mode for another $3 with cheese, diced pickles, slightly tamed jalapeños, the secret sauce, and seasoning.
NADC Burger's pro skateboarder and Michelin-starred chef collab
NADC Burger got its start with the cheeseburgers that two friends — Neen Williams and Phillip Frankland Lee – liked to chow down on after going skateboarding. Williams is a pro skateboarder, and Lee is a Michelin-starred chef and former contestant on Bravo TV's "Top Chef," a show the late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain enjoyed despite his warning about competitive cooking shows. The two decided to try to create the ultimate cheeseburger, with a goal of making an "elevated version of the 'backyard dad burger'" they grew up eating (per NADC Burger's Instagram). Part of Williams' culinary contribution was the "OG Steak" spice blend, one of the spice blends his company sells, which is used to season both the wagyu beef patties and the Beast Mode fries.
Once Lee and Williams got their formula down, they began selling the cheeseburger and fries from a counter window at an Austin bar in 2022. People liked the burgers and word spread, and NADC has since expanded to several other locations in the Texas city and beyond, including in Chicago, Denver, and Fort Worth, Texas.
NADC even caught the eye of popular podcaster Joe Rogan, who teamed up with the chain on a Joe Rogan Burger for the March 2024 South by Southwest festival in Austin. It was a spicy triple bacon cheeseburger with secret sauce that included Rogan's Señor Lechuga hot sauce, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, pickles, and NADC seasoning.