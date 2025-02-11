The Texas-Based Burger Chain Where You Can Only Order 2 Things

Having to choose from many tempting items on a fast food menu isn't a problem at one Texas-based burger chain that only offers two things to eat: a cheeseburger and fries. The co-founders of NADC Burger believe they've nailed both so well that there's no need to sell anything else. Lots of people seem to agree, as the number of the buzzy eatery's locations continue to grow.

The NADC (acronym for Not a Damn Chance) Burger is a smashburger-style cheeseburger consisting of two patties made from wagyu beef, American cheese, onions that are griddled under the burgers as they cook, a secret sauce, pickles, and what are called "slightly tamed" jalapeños. It's served on a well-toasted bun, so it won't get soggy from the meat's juices. You can add an extra patty to the $16 burger for $8. Wagyu is a Japanese cattle breed that produces meat with a lot of fat marbling, creating rich flavor and a tender and juicy texture. The menu notes NADC Burger uses "100% full-blooded" wagyu beef (meaning the cattle wasn't crossbred with other breeds) that's sourced from R-C Ranch near Houston.

The french fries are twice fried in wagyu beef tallow, one of the ways to cook with the rendered beef fat, joining the few other fast food chains that have beef tallow fries. They come with NADC's chipotle peppered ketchup for $5. The fries can be ordered Beast Mode for another $3 with cheese, diced pickles, slightly tamed jalapeños, the secret sauce, and seasoning.