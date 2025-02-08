6 Ways To Make Meatloaf Without Using Eggs

Meatloaf is a classic dish that is fairly easy to whip together without complicated ingredients or assembly. But as with all recipes, your meatloaf base can be easily modified. In the case of making meatloaf without eggs, not only can they be easily substituted, but you can do so while keeping the flavor and texture of your meatloaf top of the line.

The primary function of eggs in meatloaf is to act as a binding agent that helps the other ingredients stick together while maintaining moisture. Yet, while using no eggs seems like the biggest mistake that would lead to dry meatloaf, you must realize one key thing: It's not about the egg itself, but about what it does. Removing the eggs simply means finding another binding agent to take its place, something that not only helps navigate dietary restrictions but opens up the door to more flavorful meatloaves. There are plenty of pantry staples you can use to maintain the integrity and taste of a basic meatloaf recipe, all while expanding the horizons of this classic dish.