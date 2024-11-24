The Leftover Breakfast Staple That Makes A Perfect Ice Cream Topping

You might say that ice cream is the perfect dessert, and we certainly wouldn't argue. While we love all the classic toppings — from nuts to sprinkles to maraschino cherries, pretzels, gummy bears, cookie pieces, and everything in between — sometimes we just want something a little different. You can easily upgrade your ice cream with a snack from your pantry, but you get even more creative with leftover cereal.

Cereal transforms the idea of ice cream toppings from nice but sometimes boring into a new textural experience. It brings unexpected flavors into the mix along with a touch of nostalgia. For many, breakfast cereal has ties to childhood, and that feel-good memory trigger combined with the sugary-sweet crunch it brings to your frozen confection has all the makings of pure comfort food.

While the idea has gone viral in recent years, it's actually not all that new. New Englanders have been enjoying the flavor of Grape-Nuts ice cream since the early 1900s. The concept of cereal milk became wildly popular around 2006 when chef Christina Tosi developed it using Kellogg's Corn Flakes as a flavor for panna cotta at David Chang's Momofuku. Then she turned cereal milk into all kinds of treats at her own Milk Bar restaurant, including soft-serve ice cream. Of course, the next logical step with cereal milk ice cream is to top it with more cereal. Corn Flakes, especially the frosted variety, are delicious on just about any flavor of ice cream you can imagine.