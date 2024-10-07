How To Flour Your Countertop As Evenly As Possible

Experienced bakers know that evenly dusting your countertop with flour prevents dough from sticking to the surface, whether you're making the best basic scone recipe or chocolate soufflé tartlets with salted caramel. When you execute such an important step, it's vital that you get it right. Use too little flour, and bits of dough will peel off or the whole mass gets stuck to the work surface. Too much, and you end up incorporating extra flour, making your dough tough and dry.

When you dust flour by hand, it's important to make the "cloud" of powder as wide as possible as it hits the countertop. Place a heavy pinch in the palm of your hand and press your fingertips together in a sort of "chef's kiss" hand position. Keep the back of your hand towards the tabletop, gently spread your knuckles, and toss the flour at the surface in a hook-shaped motion. The goal is for the flour to sift through the gaps in your fingers and evenly spread across the counter, a bit like using an extra-large, impromptu shaker.

This method is so efficient because it increases the surface area you can cover with flour, by creating multiple holes for the powder to flow through. It's a great way to ensure that no portion of your work surface becomes too heavily or lightly coated. With a bit of experience and experimentation, you can also find other ways to ensure your dough won't stick to your work surface.