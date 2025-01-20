The Unexpected Ingredient That Prevents Your Salad Dressing From Separating

When it comes to salad dressing, most of the time you'll find yourself reaching for a simple dressing of balsamic, honey and mustard, or even a store-bought Caesar dressing. However, there are so many possibilities beyond that. To learn how to make those restaurant-quality, silky-smooth dressings, we asked Chef David Kirschner, CEO and founder of dineDK Private Dining.

"Most 'restaurant-quality' dressings taste better because they are emulsified," Kirschner told us. "When you look at [them] you cannot see a separation of the oil, vinegar, and other ingredients." The emulsion doesn't just affect the texture, either; it helps balance the flavors too. "Using an emulsified dressing will prevent the salad from tasting heavy, oily, or too acidic."

Achieving a perfect emulsion at home can sometimes be tricky — and even when you do, the dressing can still split. Don't worry, though. According to Kirschner, one unexpected ingredient can help keep things together.

"Egg yolks or nuts that have been soaked in water overnight, then drained, can also emulsify dressings to a much creamier consistency." That's right — soaking nuts overnight and blending them into your dressing can help prevent your emulsion from splitting, resulting in perfectly smooth and stable dressings that rival restaurant offerings. Nuts are full of delicious fats, which, when soaked and blended, form a gorgeous, creamy consistency that acts as a binder, adding depth of flavor, a smooth texture, and a nutty richness to dressings.