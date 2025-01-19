How To Make Collins Spears At Home For Your Next Cocktail Party

When it comes to making cocktails at home, one crucial element to your drinks that can't be ignored is ice. Certain cocktails require certain specific types of ice – the punchy, tropical caipirinha, for example, requires crushed ice. Slightly headier drinks like the classic old fashioned (a staple of the at-home mixologist), meanwhile, require large cubes that melt slowly, so as not to dilute them too quickly. If you like highball cocktails, those served in a tall highball glass, that is, like a simple mojito or a Tom Collins, you might consider employing a Collins spear.

And no, it's not as complicated as it sounds — rather, the Collins spear is a long, thin block of ice that'll evenly chill your drink from top to bottom, and look cool while doing it. To find out how to make them at home, Food Republic spoke to Mike Ryan, Corporate Director of Beverage for Tanta Chicago and Acurio International. For an easy solution, he recommended turning to a Collins mold. Essentially, they're exactly the same as normal ice cube molds, just a little longer.

Ryan also recommends a slightly more hands-on approach if you don't have one: "If you want really clear Collins spears ... you can freeze a large block of clear ice, and then carefully cut it into Collins (in the ice shop, we would use a bandsaw, but I don't recommend that at home — a saw will work fine)."