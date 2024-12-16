Seriously, One Fishy Condiment Belongs On Your Vanilla Ice Cream

Vanilla ice cream is the perfect base for experimenting with toppings to your heart's content. The creamy, silky flavor of the vanilla assuages your taste buds, setting the stage for additional flavors to shine. While there is no shortage of unique ice cream toppings available, furikake is still quite the wild card.

Furikake is a much-loved Japanese seasoning made from dried seaweed, sesame seeds, salt, sugar, and sometimes dried fish. There are a number of variations on the condiment, but the flavor profile remains largely the same, delivering a salty, savory profile with almost nutty undertones. There is also an oceanic taste, but it's not overly fishy. How does it work with vanilla ice cream, you ask? Surprisingly well! It's a real fusion of sweet and salty, as well as creamy and crunchy.

Toasted sesame seeds are a popular addition to desserts around the world given their potent flavor despite their small size. Even among nori, dried fish, and sometimes chili flakes, sesame seeds still pack a punch and come through when sprinkled on vanilla ice cream.

If you're hesitant about the fish, take heart that many furikake blends are made without it, and the seaweed provides many of the same briny notes in any case. You also don't need to overdo it with this condiment. Unlike traditional toppings like chocolate chips or sprinkles, which need to be added generously (at least in our opinion), furikake already stands out with its lack of sweetness. The crunch it offers is subtle, but the flavors take the wheel here, so too much will be overwhelming, fast.