Why You Should Think Twice About Wrapping Certain Sandwiches

Wrapping sandwiches is an easy alternative to putting them in a plastic bag or a reusable container, and provides an extra layer of protection even if you do bag it. But wrapping doesn't just keep the sandwich together and make it easier to eat on the go — it also traps in heat and moisture and compresses it into a slimmer shape. This can be an advantage or create certain risks, depending on the sandwich in question.

Even if your sandwich isn't hot when you wrap it, your layer of cling film still keeps things warmer than usual, and some squishing action definitely happens before and after. For a panini, this can help keep the sandwich warm and melty, but it can be detrimental for moist sandwich fillings packed between soft breads. For example, tuna salad is an extremely moist filling. If it's spread over soft, pre-sliced sandwich bread and tightly wrapped, that moisture not only lacks a chance to escape, but also gets compressed into the bread, squeezing it out and making the whole sandwich soggy.

Ultimately, if wrapping doesn't directly benefit your sandwich or how you will eat it, you may want to think twice. It may look nice sitting in your lunch box, but it impacts more than just your meal's appearance. If you do decide to wrap a sandwich, there are some best practices that can help minimize sogginess and keep it fresh.