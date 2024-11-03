Is Costco Open For Thanksgiving 2024?

Behind every well-appointed Thanksgiving table is a careful shopper. From roasted turkey and fixings to napkins, decorations, and snacks, someone has to buy all the stuff that goes into making a holiday meal, and if that person is you, you may choose to get a lot of it at Costco since you can buy tons of ingredients in bulk. If you're planning on stocking up on massive pumpkin pies (which taste so good thanks to Dickinson pumpkin, notably the best for pie), however, you'd better plan ahead because the warehouse juggernaut is closed on Thanksgiving Day.

While it's a good idea to have everything you need for Thanksgiving dinner well in advance, there are definitely times when you might need an emergency run to the grocery store. If a 10-person guest list turns into 15, for example, you're going to need some extra wine on the fly. If that's the case, there are still plenty of other options, like Whole Foods, depending on where you live. Many stores that are open on the holiday will have reduced hours, so be sure to call ahead if you're dashing out for some last-minute items.