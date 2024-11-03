Is Costco Open For Thanksgiving 2024?
Behind every well-appointed Thanksgiving table is a careful shopper. From roasted turkey and fixings to napkins, decorations, and snacks, someone has to buy all the stuff that goes into making a holiday meal, and if that person is you, you may choose to get a lot of it at Costco since you can buy tons of ingredients in bulk. If you're planning on stocking up on massive pumpkin pies (which taste so good thanks to Dickinson pumpkin, notably the best for pie), however, you'd better plan ahead because the warehouse juggernaut is closed on Thanksgiving Day.
While it's a good idea to have everything you need for Thanksgiving dinner well in advance, there are definitely times when you might need an emergency run to the grocery store. If a 10-person guest list turns into 15, for example, you're going to need some extra wine on the fly. If that's the case, there are still plenty of other options, like Whole Foods, depending on where you live. Many stores that are open on the holiday will have reduced hours, so be sure to call ahead if you're dashing out for some last-minute items.
Costco is always closed on certain holidays
You might be fooled into thinking that Costco would be open on Thanksgiving to lure in early Black Friday shoppers with deals on big screen TVs and hot-ticket toys, but according to the company website, the store is always closed on Thanksgiving, as well as New Year's Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, and Christmas Day. Those might seem like important days to be open, but they're actually the only days out of the entire year that the stores are completely shut down. Known for its employee-friendly company culture, this paid holiday time off is a major perk in the retail industry. The policy doesn't seem to put a dent in the store's bottom line, either. In fact the company is the third largest retailer in the United States, behind Walmart and Amazon, respectively, according to the National Retail Federation.
So bulk up early if you're planning to do most of your holiday food shopping at Costco, and if you've got some members-only savings in mind for Black Friday, you might want to line up a little early because many locations are known to open an hour or so ahead of normal business hours. Be sure to check the website for opening times at your local store, or skip the Black Friday pandamonium altogether by getting cheap prices on gifts using the company's underutilized "Next" program — because nothing beats the convenience of shopping in your pajamas.