Avoid Soggy Bottoms On Pies With One Baking Tool

Whether you're making a brown butter salted maple pumpkin pie or easy Swedish apple pie, it's no secret that a soggy bottom is the bane of a baker's existence. A lot of the explanation lies in the filling: If you're making a pie that has a wet filling and you're using a raw crust, you run the risk of the pastry not setting fast enough in the oven, resulting in a gummy bottom. While there are tons of tips to avoid this, from blind baking to venting your pie, there's one tool that can help get you a perfectly cooked bottom every time: a baking stone.

Typically used to make homemade pizza, a baking stone mimics a high-heat brick in that it traps and evenly distributes heat directly into baked goods, giving them an even browning and crispy texture. Baking stones are available in various materials — like cordierite (a mineral compound), clay, and steel — all of which will work well for setting your pie crust. And since pizza stones are a cheap fix for uneven oven heat, cooking your pie in a dish set on top of the stone negates temperature fluctuations that can mess with the dessert.

This tool can be used for all kinds of pies, from fruit-filled ones with a flaky crust to recipes that use a graham cracker base, like pumpkin pie. And whether you need to par-bake your crust, or you're baking the entire dish together, both techniques can benefit from a good stone.