What Makes Pizza Oil Different From Olive Oil?

When perusing the oil section of your grocery store, you may have noticed a new addition sandwiched between the garlic-infused or truffle-heavy bottles — pizza oil.

The concept has become more well known in recent years, with olive oil brand Brightland launching their own version in early 2023, which quickly spurred on a cult following. Since then, several major brands, including a collaboration between Williams Sonoma and the Ooni pizza oven company, have launched their own spin on this tasty pizza topper.

But what makes pizza oil any different from olive oil? The short answer is lots of delicious add-ins. While it's common to see olive oils flavored with garlic or herbs, the main difference with pizza oil is that it typically has a powerful combination of pizza-centric herbs like oregano or basil, some source of heat including red pepper flakes or fresh peppers, and a dose of garlic. This trio is the perfect mix to add flavor to a bland pizza, or amp up the already present tastes in your favorite slice from the corner shop.

Buying pre-made pizza oil can be a bit pricey depending on the brand and variety you choose. While it may be worth the investment for some, you can also recreate your own version at home. Start with a high-quality olive oil and lightly saute your favorite add-ins, strain, and you're ready to eat! Just be sure to refrigerate your mixture when you're done, to avoid spoilage.