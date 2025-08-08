Here's The Scoop: Graeter's Ice Cream Can Be Delivered Straight To Your Door
We live in a time where almost anything can be shipped to your door in an instant, but you may be surprised to know that high-quality ice cream is on the list of delivery options. Graeter's has been "handcrafting irresistible ice cream since 1870," and its guaranteed ice cold delivery system brings it into the 21st century. While Graeter's legendary handcrafted ice cream is available in select grocery stores nationwide, there's nothing quite like a sweet treat arriving right at your doorstep. The process couldn't be easier: Head to the Graeter's website, where you can create your own 6- or 12-pack for you or a loved one to be sent anywhere in the continental U.S. And don't worry, the pints will arrive in tip top shape thanks to the modern-day wonder of insulation and dry ice. (If you encounter any issues, the company will either reship your ice cream the next business day or issue a full refund).
If you're not sure which flavors to choose for yourself or someone you're gifting it to, might we make a few suggestions? Graeter's has released, and will be releasing, two new limited edition flavors: Minty Brownie, which hit freezers on July 25, as well as Caramel Pecan Cheesecake, which will be available starting August 15. Graeter's also has a variety of pre-selected flavor packs, including gluten-free and nut-free bundles, a chip-themed selection, the best of its chocolate flavors, and two sizes of deluxe party packs. If you don't know what you or your recipient would like, these are a great way to find out. The deluxe party packs come with everything you need for an ice cream sundae celebration, including dessert sauces and an ice cream scooper.
Graeter's is churning up new limited edition flavors this summer
With over 150 years of history, you might expect Graeter's to rest on its laurels a bit and simply stick with the classics. However, that's just not the Graeter's way, as the brand is constantly devising new fantastic flavors that you can get shipped right to your front door. Take the recently-released Minty Brownie, which features chewy brownie chunks encased in a pretty pink mint ice cream. It's not only a creamy, cool taste sensation — it's an indulgent textural delight.
And prepare your tastebuds for Caramel Pecan Cheesecake (available August 15), which is sure to satisfy any sweet tooth. Studded into the ultra-creamy mascarpone ice cream are actual pieces of tender cheesecake and chewy caramel truffles, as well as sugary candy-coated praline pecans, which add a satisfying crunch into that otherwise soft bite. Caramel Pecan Cheesecake is a rich, but balanced, indulgence you're sure to love. Act quickly and pick up your pint or place your orders, because these flavors won't remain in the lineup forever.
For birthdays and beyond, Graeter's is the perfect way to celebrate
Picture this: It's your friend's birthday, but they live on the other side of the country, thousands of miles away. What better way to let them know you're thinking of them then sending a box of Graeter's ice cream pints directly to their home?
Along with Graeter's two new limited edition flavors, you'll want to round out the order with complementary flavors, so they can enjoy double- or triple-scoops all at once. Luckily, Graeter's year-round ice cream flavors feature a number of classics that pair deliciously with Minty Brownie or Caramel Pecan Cheesecake. You can do no wrong with the ever-versatile Madagascar Vanilla Bean, made from both pure vanilla extract sourced from Madagascar and ground vanilla beans. This flavor would taste incredible with both the Minty Brownie or the Caramel Pecan Cheesecake. So would Dutch Milk Chocolate, which is created with extra-decadent European cocoa.
For a double mint mashup, consider the classic Mint Chocolate Chip, made with pure peppermint oil for the ultimate in frosty freshness, as well as Graeter's signature bittersweet chocolate chips. Speaking of chips, Graeter's signature Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip is always a must. The black raspberries, sourced from Oregon's Willamette Valley, add a bright, fruity element that cuts through the richness of Caramel Pecan Cheesecake.
Enjoy a taste of tradition
Graeter's continues to innovate, but that doesn't mean it has lost touch with its past. Those 19th century roots live on as each batch of ice cream continues to be made using the French pot method.
When Graeter's calls itself small-batch, it means small-batch — the French pot method allows for no more than two-and-a-half gallons to be made at once. And while the tools have been updated, the process remains the same. The liquid ice cream mix is poured into a spinning pot that's surrounded by a freezer, which enables the mix to solidify into frozen ice cream against the walls. It's then scraped off by a worker holding what looks like a paddle or oar, before being hand-packed into pints.
But that's not all there is to the process, because many of Graeter's flavors are also chock full of the company's own chocolate chips (though "chunks and flakes" is a more appropriate phrase). These are created when employees pour liquid gourmet chocolate into the French Pot, which then also solidifies and gets broken up by the paddles. So instead of uniform chocolate chips, you might find major chunks of chocolate dotting your ice cream. This only serves to accentuate how special Graeter's is, how lovingly it is crafted, and what an extraordinary gift it makes.