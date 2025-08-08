Here's The Scoop: Graeter's Ice Cream Can Be Delivered Straight To Your Door

Sponsored Content. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

​​We live in a time where almost anything can be shipped to your door in an instant, but you may be surprised to know that high-quality ice cream is on the list of delivery options. Graeter's has been "handcrafting irresistible ice cream since 1870," and its guaranteed ice cold delivery system brings it into the 21st century. While Graeter's legendary handcrafted ice cream is available in select grocery stores nationwide, there's nothing quite like a sweet treat arriving right at your doorstep. The process couldn't be easier: Head to the Graeter's website, where you can create your own 6- or 12-pack for you or a loved one to be sent anywhere in the continental U.S. And don't worry, the pints will arrive in tip top shape thanks to the modern-day wonder of insulation and dry ice. (If you encounter any issues, the company will either reship your ice cream the next business day or issue a full refund).

If you're not sure which flavors to choose for yourself or someone you're gifting it to, might we make a few suggestions? Graeter's has released, and will be releasing, two new limited edition flavors: Minty Brownie, which hit freezers on July 25, as well as Caramel Pecan Cheesecake, which will be available starting August 15. Graeter's also has a variety of pre-selected flavor packs, including gluten-free and nut-free bundles, a chip-themed selection, the best of its chocolate flavors, and two sizes of deluxe party packs. If you don't know what you or your recipient would like, these are a great way to find out. The deluxe party packs come with everything you need for an ice cream sundae celebration, including dessert sauces and an ice cream scooper.