Here's Why Thickness Matters When Broiling Meat

If you've never used the broil function on your stove before, it can be a bit intimidating. That's because it applies super-hot, dry heat, which can burn foods if they're left in for even a second too long. Still, many cooks and recipe-makers like to use the broiler, especially for adding a crust or char to meat. Food Republic turned to Imam Mansoor Rafiq Umar, CEO and president of Halal Watch World LLC, for his expert advice, and he told us, "The thickness of the meat determines the distance it should be placed from the broiler to achieve even cooking."

Thinner cuts, he said, like a half-inch flank steak or a chicken cutlet, are placed with the oven rack about three to four inches from the broiler. "This is effective because thin slices cook quickly and heat doesn't oversaturate," he explained. For thicker cuts — such as a ribeye that clocks in at an inch and a half, or a pork chop — he places the oven rack five to six inches down. "The additional distance slows surface cooking, allowing heat to penetrate farther without scorching the exterior before the interior reaches the desired temperature," Umar instructed. This ensures the meat never overcooks and comes out perfectly done.