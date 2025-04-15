A Restaurant Chain Known For Its Luxurious Desserts Will Soon Be Found In The Cookie Aisle
Fans of Cheesecake Factory rejoice: The restaurant chain is bringing the flavors of its signature dessert to grocery stores — in cookie form, that is. This is an expansion of the company's "At Home" line of products that can be found in-store — without ever having to wait in a lengthy line and read from the restaurant's absolutely expansive menu. Imagine it: Soft-baked cookies with the perfect chew, with flavors reminiscent of all your favorite Cheesecake Factory desserts (and you don't even need a fork to eat them).
One lucky Instagram user spotted this discovery while browsing the Walmart website, which has peeked major interest amongst Cheesecake Factory fans and cookie lovers alike. The flavors will purportedly include Strawberry Shortcake, Lemon Raspberry, fan-favorite Red Velvet, Peanut Butter Fudge Ripple, and Triple Chocolate Fudge. There's no word yet on when this product line will be officially released, nor do we know the full list of retailers that will be offering the tasty baked goods. The price tag will likely read $5.88 (at least at Walmart) for a 6-ounce bag that comes with two or three individually wrapped cookies. Keep an eye out for them, since they should drop soon.
The Cheesecake Factory has built up a sizeable At Home selection
These cookies are the latest addition to what began as a 2017 launch of The Cheesecake Factory's "At Home" line of products, which included a series of baking mixes for its signature cheesecake, as well as cookies and cupcakes. The restaurant chain has since added to this product line, expanding it to include whole cheesecakes you can store in your freezer or fridge, mini-cupcakes, and its infamous Brown Bread in the form of loaves, bakery buns, dinner rolls, and mini-baguettes. (You can also make it at home using four key ingredients, if handmade bread is more your style.)
In 2020, The Cheesecake Factory expanded its dessert offerings further with the introduction of Cheesecake Factory branded ice cream pints, featuring cheesecake-reminiscent flavors like key lime, birthday cake, salted caramel, and chocolate. The frozen treats selection expanded again in 2023, with the addition of cheesecake-flavored ice cream bars, including Original and a decadent-sounding Strawberry. If you need us, we'll be enjoying these freezer desserts while we wait for the restaurant chain's cookies to hit store shelves.