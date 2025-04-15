A Restaurant Chain Known For Its Luxurious Desserts Will Soon Be Found In The Cookie Aisle

Fans of Cheesecake Factory rejoice: The restaurant chain is bringing the flavors of its signature dessert to grocery stores — in cookie form, that is. This is an expansion of the company's "At Home" line of products that can be found in-store — without ever having to wait in a lengthy line and read from the restaurant's absolutely expansive menu. Imagine it: Soft-baked cookies with the perfect chew, with flavors reminiscent of all your favorite Cheesecake Factory desserts (and you don't even need a fork to eat them).

One lucky Instagram user spotted this discovery while browsing the Walmart website, which has peeked major interest amongst Cheesecake Factory fans and cookie lovers alike. The flavors will purportedly include Strawberry Shortcake, Lemon Raspberry, fan-favorite Red Velvet, Peanut Butter Fudge Ripple, and Triple Chocolate Fudge. There's no word yet on when this product line will be officially released, nor do we know the full list of retailers that will be offering the tasty baked goods. The price tag will likely read $5.88 (at least at Walmart) for a 6-ounce bag that comes with two or three individually wrapped cookies. Keep an eye out for them, since they should drop soon.