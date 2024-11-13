Krusteaz New Pour And Bake Batters Allow For Endless Customization

Krusteaz Chocolate Brownie Batter is pure ready-to-bake freedom. The scratch-like batter bakes up into rich and fudgy brownies that are beyond decadent. Use an entire pouch to fill an eight-by-eight inch pan or portion it out for smaller brownie bites as desired. They're fantastic as-is, but another great thing is that these batters are highly customizable. Make them even more delicious by mixing in white chocolate chips, a ribbon of caramel, a swirl of raspberry jam, or a sprinkling of nuts for some extra crunch and texture. The batter can even be adapted to quickly make other creative recipes, such as a brownie skillet sundae topped with vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup.

There's nothing better than cupcakes anytime you want them, and with Krusteaz Vanilla Cupcake Batter, that craving can be easily satisfied. They bake up quickly and result in fluffy, moist cupcakes but without all the fuss. For the full treatment, try them topped with vanilla or chocolate buttercream, raspberry cream cheese frosting, or some rainbow sprinkles. Make them your own by mixing in shredded coconut, lemon-zested blueberries, or diced cinnamon apples.

Chocolate lovers will go head over heels for Krusteaz Chocolate Cupcake Batter. The flavor is rich and sweet, and the process is foolproof. Double your pleasure by adding ganache or chocolate glaze frosting. They're fantastic with add-ins like strawberry jam, cookie butter, or instant coffee or espresso powder to wake up your taste buds.

One pouch makes eight cupcakes or pour it into a nine-inch pan for an entire scrumptious cake. You can use the Vanilla Cupcake Batter to make an amazing banana wafer cake, and the Chocolate Cupcake Batter is great in a peanut butter swirl cake. Combine the two flavors for a marble bundt cake.

Plus, any unused Krusteaz Batters can stay fresh in the fridge for up to seven days from opening. That means making brownies or cupcakes whenever the mood strikes, and the best thing is that you can have as many or as few as you like. Make a batch of brownies for your kid's last-minute class party, or just a couple cupcakes to share with a friend visiting for coffee ... forget stressing out over gathering ingredients or washing up. Just pour, pop in the oven, and enjoy.

Krusteaz Batters contain no artificial colors and no artificial preservatives and take the extra work out of making tasty desserts. They're delightfully easy to make without having to sacrifice quality for simplicity and great taste.

Ever since Rose Charters revolutionized the industry in 1932 with the first ever just-add-water pie crust, Krusteaz has continued to innovate with its unique line of products made with premium ingredients. Known for its products which include their popular pancake, waffle, and muffin dry mixes, Krusteaz is once again raising the bar with its revolutionary pourable batter.

You can find Krusteaz Batters in the refrigerated dough section at Kroger family of stores, and Walmart. Visit the Krusteaz website to learn more and find a retailer near you.